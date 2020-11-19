Video: NY Rapper Surrenders to Cops After Flamethrower Stunt Atop Bus

As part of a publicity stunt, hip-hopper Dupree G.O.D's lawyer, Cary London, reportedly said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was already burning the city down ahead of his client's surrender at Brooklyn's 79th police precinct.

Rapper Dupree G.O.D turned himself in to police on Wednesday after he was seen letting off a flamethrower while on the roof of a New York City bus.

The hip-hop artist, born Christopher Dupree, pulled the stunt on November 8, between Putnam Avenue and Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn. He jumped from the roof of an ice cream truck on to the B26 bus.

​Dupree's lawyer, Cary London, said his client would surrender at the 79th precinct on Wednesday afternoon, according to Daily Mail.

The lawyer claimed that NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio "is already burning this city to the ground - so what's one more fire?"

Dupree claimed the prank was in tribute to fellow New York rappers Wu Tang Clan.

The artist left burning fuel dripping from the roof of the bus, which was carrying some two dozen passengers. They were transferred to another bus nearby.

"We don't even need to say how absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid this was," Metropolitan Transit Agency spokesperson Tim Minton stated. "The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril."

A video of more flamethrower antics by Dupree was posted on YouTube on Wednesday, although it only gathered a handful of views.

At least one netizen was clearly unimpressed with Dupree's stunt.