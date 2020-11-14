Trump 'Bullied' His Way in Home Alone Sequel, Film Director Claims

The director also revealed that the decision to keep Trump's cameo in the movie was made when the film was first shown to an audience, after people “cheered” when the real estate mogul appeared on screen.

Nearly three decades after the release of the sequel to popular American comedy "Home Alone", "Lost in New York", the man who directed both movies, Chris Columbus, has revealed exactly how Donald Trump managed to get himself a cameo in the latter feature.

In an interview with Insider, Columbus recalled how they had to deal with Trump who, at the time, owned the Plaza Hotel where the the film's protagonist ends up staying during the course of his adventures in NYC.

"We wanted to shoot in the lobby," he said. "We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage."

However, it turned out that merely paying Trump a fee to do the shooting, which the media outlet says is usually the norm, the real estate mogul allegedly put forth an additional condition.

"We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" Columbus said. "So we agreed to put him in the movie."

The media outlet also notes that while it is unclear whether the director wanted to “was always going to use Trump's cameo in the movie”, the matter was apparently settled when the film was first shown to an audience.

"People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen," Columbus said. "So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

When this reveal emerged on social media, many netizens seemed rather unperturbed by Trump's alleged behavior.

​However, there were also those who expressed their doubt about the story.