‘Go Back to School’: Donald Trump Jr. Roasted Worldwide Over Error-Ridden Global ‘Electoral Map’

“Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction,” Trump Jr. said in a Tuesday tweet including the hashtags “#2020Election” and “#VOTE.”
Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE pic.twitter.com/STmDSuQTMb— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2020
It was not long before the map spread outside of Trump Jr.’s following and was mocked by thousands worldwide.
And the Caspian Sea too. pic.twitter.com/0fdnKwhgwB— Lô Storm (@lorileistorm) November 3, 2020
so if I understand this map correctly, and that's a big if, California, Mexico, New York, Cuba, Liberia, India (minus Kashmir), India, Sri Lanka, and China... are Democrat now? pic.twitter.com/6pHmv3oFft— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) November 3, 2020
Modi is not going to be happy seeing that you removed kashmir from India. Bhakts aww do you still support Trump? ☺️— پربھا (@deepsealioness) November 3, 2020
... are you aware that Black people get to vote now in South Africa?— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 3, 2020
Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Caspian Sea are bodies of water, not countries!!!!— Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) November 3, 2020
P.S. You need to go back to school to learn Geography. pic.twitter.com/Ah71evzg5p
This might be helpful for you and your family pic.twitter.com/VvR0n1GtxB— Brendan SezVote! (@brendangetzell) November 3, 2020
Look, everyone!— Duchess of Earl Stands w/Black Lives Matter (@duchessofearl1) November 3, 2020
The walking, talking, Pyramid Scheme is doing twitter again🤪
🤣🤣🤣
*235,000 dead Americans (& counting) bc this guy's dad lied to us in order to not have to roll up his sleeves & do actual work.
But Liberia is blue? What?— Nate Swick (@N8Swick) November 3, 2020
Lol uh hey buddy that’s India, not Iran.— Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@roguesnradvisor) November 3, 2020
The voting line in Antarctica right now. https://t.co/hciBkIV8OV pic.twitter.com/Tgw2tM5XmJ— Ed (@Like_Amanda) November 3, 2020
Having China and India in blue, we technically win the popular vote as the two top populated countries you dimwit— پربھا (@deepsealioness) November 3, 2020
Penguins in Antarctica and fish in the black sea when they voted republican https://t.co/sm36q1uhlK pic.twitter.com/eQDwdfHrLh— ivan 🧚 (@ukrhoe) November 3, 2020
This comes just hours after the US president appeared to deny his namesake a hug during the reelection campaign’s final rally at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Don Jr. wanted a hug at the final rally of the 2020 campaign, but daddy said no way. pic.twitter.com/tJP6V8fnFK— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) November 3, 2020
Additionally, Trump Jr.’s election day post is not the only time he has displayed a lack of understanding of the world.
"I went through the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] data because I kept hearing about new infections," Trump Jr. said during a Fox News interview on October 29, "but I was like, 'Well, why aren't they talking about deaths?' Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing."
Nearly 232,000 American deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, according to the COVID-19 dashboard of Johns Hopkins University.
As of this article’s publication, US voters have cast more than 73% of the total number of ballots cast and recorded in the 2016 presidential election, according to US Elections Project data.
