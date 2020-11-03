‘Go Back to School’: Donald Trump Jr. Roasted Worldwide Over Error-Ridden Global ‘Electoral Map’

As Americans head to the polls to vote in the presidential election, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, is being dragged by netizens around the globe for an “electoral map” showing his father’s alleged support worldwide.

“Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction,” Trump Jr. said in a Tuesday tweet including the hashtags “#2020Election” and “#VOTE.”

It was not long before the map spread outside of Trump Jr.’s following and was mocked by thousands worldwide.

And the Caspian Sea too. pic.twitter.com/0fdnKwhgwB — Lô Storm (@lorileistorm) November 3, 2020

so if I understand this map correctly, and that's a big if, California, Mexico, New York, Cuba, Liberia, India (minus Kashmir), India, Sri Lanka, and China... are Democrat now? pic.twitter.com/6pHmv3oFft — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) November 3, 2020

Modi is not going to be happy seeing that you removed kashmir from India. Bhakts aww do you still support Trump? ☺️ — پربھا (@deepsealioness) November 3, 2020

... are you aware that Black people get to vote now in South Africa? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 3, 2020

Black Sea, Sea of Azov and Caspian Sea are bodies of water, not countries!!!!



P.S. You need to go back to school to learn Geography. pic.twitter.com/Ah71evzg5p — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) November 3, 2020

This might be helpful for you and your family pic.twitter.com/VvR0n1GtxB — Brendan SezVote! (@brendangetzell) November 3, 2020

*235,000 dead Americans (& counting) bc this guy's dad lied to us in order to not have to roll up his sleeves & do actual work. — Duchess of Earl Stands w/Black Lives Matter (@duchessofearl1) November 3, 2020

But Liberia is blue? What? — Nate Swick (@N8Swick) November 3, 2020

Lol uh hey buddy that’s India, not Iran. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@roguesnradvisor) November 3, 2020

Having China and India in blue, we technically win the popular vote as the two top populated countries you dimwit — پربھا (@deepsealioness) November 3, 2020

Penguins in Antarctica and fish in the black sea when they voted republican https://t.co/sm36q1uhlK pic.twitter.com/eQDwdfHrLh — ivan 🧚 (@ukrhoe) November 3, 2020

This comes just hours after the US president appeared to deny his namesake a hug during the reelection campaign’s final rally at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Don Jr. wanted a hug at the final rally of the 2020 campaign, but daddy said no way. pic.twitter.com/tJP6V8fnFK — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) November 3, 2020

Additionally, Trump Jr.’s election day post is not the only time he has displayed a lack of understanding of the world.

"I went through the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] data because I kept hearing about new infections," Trump Jr. said during a Fox News interview on October 29, "but I was like, 'Well, why aren't they talking about deaths?' Oh, oh, because the number is almost nothing."

Nearly 232,000 American deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, according to the COVID-19 dashboard of Johns Hopkins University.

As of this article’s publication, US voters have cast more than 73% of the total number of ballots cast and recorded in the 2016 presidential election, according to US Elections Project data.