'UFO Hiding in Cloud' Spotted by Alien Hunter in Philippines

Yet another peculiar-looking phenomenon that may or may not have something to do with UFOs has recently been brought to the attention of the social media crowd thanks to the efforts of Scott C. Waring, prolific blogger with a penchant for seeking out various strange-looking shapes
Describing his findings in his blog, Waring pointed to a video (whose veracity couldn't be immediately confirmed) that was apparently recorded in the vicinity of Silay City, Philippines and allegedly depicts "a UFO hiding in the cloud".
It wasn't immediately clear whether the person who uploaded the video in question on YouTube actually wanted to suggest that they spotted an extraterrestrial craft as they did not provide any in-depth description for the vid save for the title, "UFO captured - Beautiful view in the sky", which could've been just a metaphor used to describe the shape of a cloud.
Waring, however, offered his own interpretation of the video's contents, arguing that one can "easily see the myst of the cloud the UFO is hiding in".
"The bottom clouds are rough and make a good base for it, but the top is clearly make to allow them to see through it so that they can see with their own eyes...the ground and life below", he mused.
The blogger also suggested that "aliens get tired of looking at computer screens and want to have a more live view", adding that the vid in question serves as "evidence of such an event".
