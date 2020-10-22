Video: Blow-Up Borat Sails Back Onto the Screen in Toronto and London

Sacha Baron Cohen's new Borat movie sequel has already made headlines after several of his filmed pranks went viral. Due for release on Amazon's subscription service, the latest installment focuses on ridiculing US President Donald Trump, his cabinet and his supporters.

A giant inflatable doll of comedy character Borat has been spotted floating through Toronto and London to promote his new movie.

With his trademark 'mankini' replaced by a surgical mask, the plastic Kazakh was towed across Lake Ontario on Thursday as a promotional stunt for actor Sacha Baron Cohen's new outing Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

In London the grotesque apparition drew fans for a cheeky selfie.

The film will be released on Amazon ​on Friday October 23, but several of the pranks Baron Cohen's pulled in character as Borat during its production have already made the headlines.

At a conservative Three Percenter rally in Olympia, Washington, in June he reportedly barged onto the stage and sang a song with lyrics painting the COVID-19 pandemic as a liberal conspiracy.

And this week it emerged that Baron Cohen had tried to set up former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, now US President Donald Trump's lawyer, with the help of 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova.

After Bakalova interviewed Giuliani sitting while on a bed in hotel room, Baron Cohen rushed in shouting: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

At one point Giuliani was seen fiddling with his shirt and apparently putting his hand down his trousers.

“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he explained. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”