Video: Blow-Up Borat Sails Back Onto the Screen in Toronto and London

A giant inflatable doll of comedy character Borat has been spotted floating through Toronto and London to promote his new movie.
With his trademark 'mankini' replaced by a surgical mask, the plastic Kazakh was towed across Lake Ontario on Thursday as a promotional stunt for actor Sacha Baron Cohen's new outing Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
— LittleFinger (@MacYous) October 22, 2020
— Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) October 22, 2020
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 22, 2020
— Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) October 22, 2020
In London the grotesque apparition drew fans for a cheeky selfie.
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 22, 2020
— Zara (@zarapdf) October 21, 2020
— becky (@bambinobecky) October 22, 2020
— Will (@willne) October 22, 2020
— James Bowater - City A.M.’s Crypto Insider (@CityAM_Crypto) October 22, 2020
— Tom mc guire (@guire_thomas) October 22, 2020
The film will be released on Amazon on Friday October 23, but several of the pranks Baron Cohen's pulled in character as Borat during its production have already made the headlines.
At a conservative Three Percenter rally in Olympia, Washington, in June he reportedly barged onto the stage and sang a song with lyrics painting the COVID-19 pandemic as a liberal conspiracy.
After Bakalova interviewed Giuliani sitting while on a bed in hotel room, Baron Cohen rushed in shouting: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”
At one point Giuliani was seen fiddling with his shirt and apparently putting his hand down his trousers.
“I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he explained. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)