Do Not Try This! Man Has Hilarious Hack for His Itchy Back in Viral Video

A video going viral on social media shows a labourer at a construction site in India using a massive JCB excavator as his personal back-scratcher.
It shows the man first trying to relieve his itchy back with a cloth but when that didn’t work he stood in front of the excavator nearby. The crane operator played along and used the scooper of the machine to scratch the man's back. The man in the driver's seat also tried to play around with the worker by trying to scoop him up with the machine.
View this post on Instagram
Viral Video: JCB मशीन से इस शख्स ने ऐसे मिटाई अपनी खुजली, देखते ही छूट जाएगी हंसी 😅
All comments
Show new comments (0)