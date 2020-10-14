Female Bike Rider Performs Jaw-Dropping Stunt on Delhi Road

People on social media have been left dumbstruck after coming across a video of a lady biker performing a wheelie, or wheelstand, on a highway in the outskirts of Delhi.
The video, which is going viral on social media and is close to hitting a million views, shows a woman performing an acrobatic manoeuvre with a motorbike. The front wheel of the bike is off the road and the rear of it is on the ground, igniting sparks.
The rider performed the stunts on a busy road with several other bikers.
Dear girls,What’s stopping you from doing this? pic.twitter.com/EecvKqxbT3— Dewang Ganatra (@RetardedHurt) October 12, 2020
