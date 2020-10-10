Pence's Fly Becomes Star of Video Parody Inspired by Horror Movie 'The Ring'

The housefly that managed to cause quite a stir online by landing on Mike Pence's head during his vice presidential debates with Kamala Harris, apparently continues to serve as inspiration for humorous parodies on social media.
A new video recently tweeted by Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blume features what seems to be a slightly altered version of a scene from the 2002 American remake of 1998 Japanese horror film “The Ring”.
Yet while in the original video, Naomi Watts' heroine manages to snatch a fly from the TV screen where a cursed videotape is being played, the vid tweeted by Blume features the insect being plucked from footage of the aforementioned debates.
Having accrued about 3,9 thousand “likes” as of the time of this article's writing, the video has been praised by quite a few social media users, some of them even describing it as a "work of art".
Omg this is a work of art!— Nightmare Freddy's Left Foot.🏳️🌈🐰🐻🐔🦊♿🏴☠️ (@LithaR) October 9, 2020
OMG this is f’n gold.— B-Arthur (@arthurrules) October 9, 2020
