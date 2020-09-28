Romantic Proposal Ruined? Man Gets Thrown From Boat After Asking Girlfriend to Marry Him - Video

A marriage proposal has gone viral on social media networks after a man fell off his boat while asking his girlfriend to marry him.
The unknown man was captured on video while proposing to his sweetheart. The couple was standing on two boats that had been brought together, although when the happy woman said yes and the two tried to embrace, the excited bride-to-be allegedly hit the vessel's accelerator, sending it darting forward. She fell over, kicking her future husband in the face before he was thrown into the water.
The proposal 💍 pic.twitter.com/L4oS5VNP8p— Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) September 27, 2020
Netizens have found the video hilarious, saying "it's an awesome proposal" that "neither of them will forget".
