Kim Dotcom: 'No Limit to Fooling US Public' If Person With 'Dementia' Like Biden Wins Election

As the presidential election in the United States looms closer and closer, Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has delivered a verbal jab online against one of the contenders, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
In a tweet he posted on 17 September, Dotcom shared a video of Biden delivering the following line: "Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care running a, you know, a department store—thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department... you know what I mean."
"If they can get someone with dementia elected US President there's no limit to fooling the mostly uneducated US public", Kim complained in the caption.
If they can get someone with dementia elected US President there's no limit to fooling the mostly uneducated US public. I've been watching the mental decline of @JoeBiden since he entered the race. Soon he won't even remember what Megaupload was and what he got for destroying it. https://t.co/d3rBSPmSfj— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) September 17, 2020
The entrepreneur also remarked that he's been watching the "mental decline" of Joe Biden since the latter "entered the race", adding that the ex-VP soon "won't even remember what Megaupload was and what he got for destroying it".
Megaupload, a file-hosting system founded by Dotcom in 2005, was shut down in 2012, during Biden's tenure as vice president of the United States, when the US authorities seized the company's website amid allegations of copyright infringement.
