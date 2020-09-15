Let Me Have the Cake First: Welcome to Baby Jumbo's Messy Birthday Party

A cake-cutting ceremony to mark a baby elephant's birthday got a little messy when the calf decided to eat the entire treat as it was rather than having it sliced first, like humans do. The baby jumbo was accompanied by the mother, who joined her baby in munching on whatever was left of the cake, all while people surrounded the pair - presumably expecting to be treated to a piece of the cake too.
Hahaha so cute ...so eager to cut and eat the cake 😜 pic.twitter.com/BKnt7Q5ryk— Sangacious (@sangacious) September 15, 2020
