Indian Spiderman: Watch This Kid Defying Gravity, Climbing Wall With Ease

A video of a kid climbing a wall like a spider is evoking netizens’ interest on social media.
In the video, the little kid can be seen climbing the wall backwards until he touches the roof with ease. He even holds himself up with just his hands against the wall. The child later goes back up the wall facing it.
Yasharth Singh, 7, a real life #SpiderMan defying gravity and clinging to a wall of his home in #Kanpur. He used to watch Spiderman cartoon on TV. pic.twitter.com/UlNdJd7edf— Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) September 4, 2020
