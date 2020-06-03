Wings on My Sleeve: Indian ‘Spiderman’ Spotted 'Flying with the Wind' in Cyclone Nisarga - Video

In a dramatic video from India’s cyclone-hit area, a man was helplessly swaying with the severe storm as he held on to the roof of a shanty.
The man’s desperate attempt to save the roof from blowing off in the cyclonic winds has seen him dubbed the “Indian spiderman” on social media as people enjoyed the hilarity of the incident.
The man was flung a few feet in the air as he held the roof but landed back safely on the ground in a swift motion. Soon after the unanticipated incident, the man quickly fled the scene to escape nature’s fury.
Indian Spiderman emerges amid #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/lUBC4pSLzI— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 3, 2020
The strong cyclonic winds continue to whip the skies in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Densely populated Mumbai, the home to Bollywood and India's benchmark stock exchange, is experiencing the strongest cyclone for the first time in decades with thousand of skyscrapers in the lurch of gusty winds. It is currently travelling at a speed of 85-95 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, after considerably weakening.
More videos emerging from the state showed, cars overturning, roofs being ripped off, and dark clouds raging over the water and skyscrapers.
Cyclone nisarg topples car in Mumbai!!! That's really scary!!!#ipuexams #CycloneNisargaUpdate#CycloneNisarga#CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/ohr2YjCrXe— shubhranshu Gupta (@Shubhranshuu) June 3, 2020
From my Brother's balcony. Footage of JM RATHI School 🏫, Roha , Raigad 😳 scary winds #CycloneUpdate #CycloneNisargaUpdate #CycloneNisarg #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/ZUibYlnyXi— Abhijeet Jadhav (@A_S_Jadhav99) June 3, 2020
View from my house #navimumbai #CycloneNisarg #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/ZKge3sAr2o— Akanksha (@Aks_bb13) June 3, 2020
Achara beach at 12 noon. #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/TfEsfTLzHD— Ola hu Uber (@dubaikesheikh) June 3, 2020
