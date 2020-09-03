'Waiting for Instruction Vid': Netizens Chortle as Canada Doc Touts Mask-Wearing During Pandemic Sex

Netizens have weighed in on the advice offered by Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, to skip kissing and wear a mask when having sex to avoid catching COVID-19.
The medical officer emphasized on Wednesday that amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, maintaining social distancing remains the lowest risk sexual option, adding there was little chance of catching the respiratory virus from semen or vaginal fluid.
“Like other activities during COVID-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimize the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” said Tam.
Acknowledging that sexual health was an important part of overall health that must not be overlooked, the medical officer suggested people invest in masks to cover their mouth and nose, check themselves and their partner for symptoms, but better still – opt for the solo variant.
“The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone,” she added.
The advice sparked a frenzy of activity on social media, with some quite eager to explore the novelty of mask-wearing during sex.
I‘m waiting for an instruction video.— Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) September 3, 2020
That's right. She didn't specify where that mask should be positioned, hahaha. Good one.— Siskiyou Lewisia (@SLewisia) September 3, 2020
She could use a Halloween mask and it would be an upgrade— Vin deiznutz (@VDeiznutz) September 3, 2020
Shouldn't she also recommend chastity belts? One wouldn't want an exchange of bodily fluids.— Jack Eddyfier (@swcrisis) September 3, 2020
I tried a mask but it didn't really feel right.— Jono (@AandC_a2_s5) September 3, 2020
I'll stick to condoms!
Seems legit. Also, in the shower. Alone.— Joshua Converse (@JoshuaConverse) September 3, 2020
Others netizens allowed their imaginations to run wild.
It was a miscommunication; she was actually just encouraging people to give S&M a chance pic.twitter.com/YiFIdzWyMF— VoltAAR (@AarVolt) September 3, 2020
- Mommy, who's my dad?— Anzelika Lebowska (@wiredtoteach) September 3, 2020
- Ummm.... These were weird times honey pic.twitter.com/VddDjn5tu1
I can think of all kinds of sexual positions where you don't stand a chance of sharing the same 2 feet of air space; and for extra measure... just do it on a picnic table in the park.— Robin (@DivasCucina) September 3, 2020
Some wondered what had given the doctor the idea in the first place.
With that face it is extremely unlikely that the lady has ever experienced sex. Of course it could be that the one time she did have sex her partner demanded she wear a mask. And that's where she got the idea from!— Philosophical_Investigations #KBF (@Phil_Invest) September 3, 2020
U watch eyes wide shut???— Razib 🥭 ☧ Khan (@razibkhan) September 3, 2020
Others on social media indulged in a meme fest.
Just to be extra safe pic.twitter.com/w1imq6PngD— david smith (@ii1111) September 3, 2020
Like them? pic.twitter.com/mmsfwH9aVa— Eh'den (@eh_den) September 3, 2020
Ok, I guess 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/ixA29xmXI0— Rooster (@flogginrooster) September 3, 2020
Always do..... pic.twitter.com/o9MVKn9Iml— Ste (@CFC_Ste) September 3, 2020
