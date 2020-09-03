Register
06:50 GMT04 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures while speaking about her visit to a hair salon during a news conference at the Mission Education Center Elementary School Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in San Francisco

    Nancy Pelosi's Hair Stylist Supports Claim She Was ‘Set Up’ in Salon Scandal

    © AP Photo / Eric Risberg
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    320
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080356617_0:75:3000:1763_1200x675_80_0_0_92337367a8ad467da4c8b3ba13aacf00.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009031080356514-nancy-pelosis-hair-stylist-supports-claim-she-was-set-up-in-salon-scandal/

    House Speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi stirred up a scandal after she was caught on video in San Francisco supposedly getting her hair washed and blow-dried despite regulations that prohibited hair salons from providing indoor services amid the COVID-19 pandemic and by not wearing a mask in public.

    Nancy Pelosi's hair stylist came to her defense on Wednesday amid the recent controversy surrounding the House Speaker’s visit to a hair salon in San Francisco during restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, writes the Daily Mail.

    Jonathan DeNardo, a San Francisco cosmetologist who did Nancy Pelosi's hair prior to the city allowing salons to operate indoors, claimed in a statement through his lawyer that the salon owner Erica Kious had deliberately set the Democrat up by authorizing the controversial hair appointment.

    “The fact that Ms. Kious is now objecting to Speaker Pelosi's presence at eSalon, and from a simple surface-level review of Ms. Kious' political leanings, it appears Ms. Kious is furthering a set-up of Speaker Pelosi for her own vain aspirations,” the statement is cited as saying.

    The statement also deplored the fact that DeNardo's name was now being “dragged through the mud” although he was simply following the recommendations of the salon owner.

    DeNardo also accused the salon owner of breaching coronavirus restrictions and operating during the pandemic-induced stay-at-home orders as far back as in April, claiming to have proof of this in the form of photographs, videos and witness information.

    The statement by the stylist echoes the earlier claims made on Wednesday by Speaker Pelosi that she had been “set up” by the salon that owes her an apology.

    ​The statement by DeNardo confirms he provided stylist services to Nancy Pelosi at eSalon on 31 August after salon owner Erica Kious had granted permission for the appointment.

    The statement also suggested that the salon owner had displayed particular interest in the appointment during the afore-mentioned telephone call. Kious is said to have made several incendiary comments about the house Speaker and her alleged responsibility for temporarily suspending operations the salon’s operations.

    In effect, says the statement, the orders had been put in place by Governor Gavin Newsome and San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

    The owner of the eSalon in San Francisco dismissed all accusations of setting the Democrat up.

    Erica Kious, the owner of the e Salon SF, was quoted by Fox News as alleging she had received death threats in the wake of exposing the House Speaker's visit.

    “[Pelosi] had called the stylist, or her assistant did, and had made the appointment so the appointment was already booked so there was no way I could have set that up. And I've had a camera system in there for five years, I mean I didn't go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up so that's absolutely false,” said Kious.

    The scandal erupted because San Francisco beauty parlors weren't supposed to open until 1 September, the day after the speaker’s controversial visit to the salon, where she supposedly also breached the California Department of Public Health requirements that face masks to be worn in public indoor places.

    New restrictions in San Francisco allow hair salons to operate outdoors, but certain procedures - such as shampooing, color and chemical treatments - are still not allowed.

    Nancy Pelosi held a press conference in San Francisco on Wednesday to fend off criticism in the wake of her controversial visit after a report by Fox News.

    “It was a set up, and I take responsibility for falling for a setup,” she said.

    The salon's security footage that seemed to show Nancy Pelosi inside without a mask had gone viral on social media, with many weighing in to comment on the Democrat’s believed breach of pandemic guidelines.

    President Donald Trump also tweeted his response to the scandal surrounding “crazy Nancy Pelosi”.

    Related:

    Nancy Pelosi Caught Getting Wash and Blow-Dry in Closed Hair Salon Amid Pandemic - Video
    Donald Trump Slams Nancy Pelosi for Not Wearing Mask in Beauty Salon
    Nancy Pelosi Demands Apology from Hair Salon, Says It Was 'Set up'
    Tags:
    lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Vote Early, Vote Often
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse