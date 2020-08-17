Crocodiles Raise Hell for Rescue Team During Walk in Rain - Videos

A series of viral videos of volunteers at the Gujarat Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) show teams rescuing two crocodiles roaming the streets of the Indian city of Vadodara following incessant rains. One baby crocodile and another five-foot long reptile caused nothing but headaches for the rescuers during the operation.
A crocodile rescued from Amphitheatre of Kamatibagh #vadodara pic.twitter.com/fXToLzy8ym— Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) August 16, 2020
#WATCH Gujarat: A crocodile being rescued by the officials of the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) from a residential area in Vadodara. pic.twitter.com/3sRcEXhL25— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020
Both crocodiles can be seen shrieking and resisting while rescuers put a piece of cloth on their eyes to stop them from attacking. While the baby crocodile is rescued with bare hands, volunteers used a stick to grab the other reptile.
Since wild animals might come out into the open during the monsoon season, the GSPCA have released a helpline number and requested people to call them in case they spot any wild animals in their locality.
