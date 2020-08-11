Giant Faceoff: Elephant Has Hilarious Trick to Outwit Charging Rhino – Video

A video has captured the incredible scene of a faceoff between two giants of the jungle who happened to cross paths with each other.
Known for its intelligence, an elephant was quick to pick a tree branch when it anticipated a threat from a rhino.
The elephant charged at the rhino, balancing the branch on its forehead, thus forcing its opponent to move back. The scene became intense when the latter charged back at the elephant, as the branch fell from the jumbo's head.
Watch what happened next.
If you can’t outsmart him,— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 11, 2020
Confuse him😎😎
Elephant using a branch to confuse and ward off a rhino..
(https://t.co/BXa65xPtL4 for credit) pic.twitter.com/ZPPa0NFqd6
All comments
Show new comments (0)