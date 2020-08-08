'Pure Joy': Video of Twins' Reaction to Phil Collins' Classic Takes Social Media by Storm

Tim and Fred Williams, twin brothers from Gary, Indiana and the people behind the “Twins the New Trend” YouTube channel, have apparently managed to steal the spotlight online recently after a video of their reaction to a certain song by Phil Collins went viral.
The vid in question, which seems to be part of the series in which the brothers share their initial reaction to songs by various performers, ranging from Bob Marley and Stevie Wonder to Luciano Pavarotti and Freddy Mercury, featured Tim and Fred becoming acquainted with Collins' “In The Air Tonight”.
Many social media users proceeded to voice their appreciation of the twins' video, some of them singling out a particular moment where the drumbeat hits.
That was so fun to watch. I was at the edge of my seat! What would they think when the drums came in?! And then! So good.— Farrah Bostic (@farrahbostic) August 5, 2020
This is pure joy, thank you for sharing.— NastyAsHell (@dutchashell) August 5, 2020
Love it! They are on their way to discovering some fantastic artists. Phil Collins is awesome!— MeeGee (@Resourcyful) August 7, 2020
incredible! the whole time I was watching like wait until they hear that beat drop!— Chijioke (@ChijiokeX) August 5, 2020
Some mentioned how they like young people showing an interest in different types of music.
It’s nice to see teenagers loved different types of music— Althea Teixeira (@TeixeiraAlthea) August 7, 2020
I'm so happy to see this younger generation able to appreciate good music!! It's wonderful— Claudine🇨🇦 (@dine_2017) August 7, 2020
And there were also those who mused how this video might help people recall why they themselves like the featured song.
It is such a great pleasure watching someone feel a fantastic song. And it is a reminder of why you might like that song too.— gfrancie (@gfrancie) August 5, 2020
