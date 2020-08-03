Father-Son Duo Replicates 'Sexiest Asian' Hrithik Roshan's Dance Moves to Perfection - Video

A video of a father and son dancing to a popular song by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is going viral on social media.
In the clip, the duo danced to the song "Ek Pal Ka Jeena" from Hrithik’s debut film "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai", and displayed upbeat dance steps with full enthusiasm and spirit, leaving Twitter in awe.
Hey @iHrithik sir have you seen this...— Roshan Prakash (@roshanprakash5) July 30, 2020
This made my day...
Thankyou for making my childhood awesome... Love you ❤️#hrithikroshan #ihrithik #hrithik #roshan #Bollywood #myfabactor pic.twitter.com/Z6ys5BKTuj
All comments
Show new comments (0)