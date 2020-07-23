This Kashmiri Kiddo's Robust Dancing is a Hit Among B-Wood Celebs on Twitter -- Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): This heartwarming video of a kid dancing in a carefree way has garnered over 90 thousand views on Twitter. Here's a look at the dance that's winning people over on social media.

The video of a boy from Kashmir's Kishtwar District has gone viral in India, with Bollywood celebrities showing a special interest in it. The boy's vivacious dance, which is accompanied by a traditional instrument, a 'Dhol', has left netizens' hearts full of spirit.

In the clip, the boy can be seen grooving, lifting his hands and feet up in the air to the Dhol beats. Dressed in a sweater with a red shirt-beneath, he snaps his fingers, stops for a moment and bursts into a dance again.

Bollywood actor-artist Farhan akhtar retweeted the video, saying "This little guy got big groove."

Similarly, Bollywood veteran actress Raveena Tandon shared the video and called the dance "a lovely pahadi dance and the cutest version of it!" 'Phadi' refers to the hills in Hindi and people living in the hills are called 'Pahadi'.

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 23, 2020

— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 22, 2020

​The kid is also a hit among the general public on Twitter. While a few netizens called it the carefree attitude and innocence of childhood, other are simply in awe of his dance skills and are enjoying the vicarious thrill.

This is what I want to see in the face of childhood Kashmiri — Sushil (@AmiableSingh) July 21, 2020

Thanks for the 55 seconds peace. — Tahir Hassan Malik (@imMTahir) July 21, 2020

Wow, my God! See the confidence of the Champ. — Mudasir Dar (@Mudasir_adp) July 21, 2020

Made my day... needed it badly. Loads of love to him. — Dr.Midhat Farah مدہت فرح (@farah_midhat) July 21, 2020

​A Twitter user even opined that the video should be played on national television once and the fear of coronavirus will melt like butter.