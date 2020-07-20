The Kardashians Don’t Give a F**k About Kanye West’, Claims Star of The Real Housewives

The 43-year-old musician announced on 5 July that he would run for president in the upcoming election in the United States. While his statement received support from fans, many thought that it was a publicity stunt, since he has already missed the deadline to get his name on the ballot in several states.

The Kardashian family doesn’t “give a f**k” about Kanye West, claims Candiace Dillard, the star of reality TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. The 33-year-old woman claims West’s recent actions and the statements that he made during the rally in South Carolina shows that he is experiencing mental issues, but his wife Kim and the rest of the family do nothing to stop him.

"If my husband was out in the public eye having a manic episode ... having mental breakdowns ... and making a complete mockery of our political system, I would be gearing to enroll him in a conservatorship/ The fact that his family … are allowing him to be out in the world and making a complete a** of himself. I can’t even begin how angry it makes me see these white women allow this sick black man to be out here looking crazy", Dillard said in a lengthy video posted on her Instagram.

Kanye West’s behaviour at a rally in South Carolina sparked concerns that the musician had had a mental breakdown. West appeared at the event in a security vest and addressed the crowd without a microphone. At one point he started crying after he told the crowd that his father wanted to abort him. The 43-year-old also shared an intimate detail, revealing that he and his wife Kim had considered aborting their first child. "I almost killed my daughter", West told the crowd weeping.

However, shortly after he spoke about abortion, he said he believes it should remain legal, but that there has to be financial support for struggling new mothers. The musician claimed "everybody that has a baby" should get a million dollars.

It’s unclear whether his name will appear on ballots in the November presidential elections as he has missed the deadline in several states. He asked fans to sign a petition calling for him to be added to the ballot in South Carolina. He needs to collect 10,000 signatures by noon, local time, on 27 July.