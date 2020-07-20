Register
04:30 GMT20 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rapper Kanye West gets emotional as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020

    He Actually Did It: Tears, Revelations, Biblical Motives Highlight First Kanye West Campaign Event

    © REUTERS / RANDALL HILL
    US
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe

    Despite uncertainty around his presidential campaign, caused by reports that he was out of the race for the White House, rapper Kanye West held his first campaign event in South Carolina.

    The first campaign rally for Kanye West was held in South Carolina and has been noted as significant, after the rapper appeared in a security vest and with '2020' shaved onto his hair, crying, talking about God, and expressing overwhelming emotion.

    Without elaborating his political plans or pointing out that he does not care whether he wins the presidency, West instead shared details of his personal life, revealing that his father wanted to abort him. But his mother, after whom he named his upcoming album DONDA, "saved his life". While telling the story, he apparently began to weep.

    ​He then repented that he was close to following his father's steps, as he "almost killed" his daughter, North, referring to an abortion he and his wife Kim Kardashian discussed before the child was born. West noted that it was God who gave him a message for his wife to not have the medical procedure.

    "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to", he said.

    West repeated assertions that he is in service of God, stressing that he cares about "homeless people in front of Gucci store" and implying that he wished to meet George Soros to discuss building houses, and with Mark Zuckerberg to improve internet connectivity in Africa.

    "There are no bad people. There's only lost people. We are all Gods children", West said during his speech.

    West moved on to what some social media users denounced as pointless campaign strategy - condemning Harriet Tubman, the iconic American abolitionist activist. The audience in South Carolina could be heard saying "Come on, man" when West offered his sentiments about Tubman.

    ​West bragged that he has the "IQ of a genius", noting that he went to a hospital because his brain was too big for his skull.

    ​Some social media users suggest the rally is more of "a breakdown" that a campaign event, suggesting that it should not have been filmed. Others insist that West and his wife should seek help for his mental health problems - something that West himself revealed in a 2019 interview with David Letterman, remarking that he had a bipolar disorder. 

    After West tweeted his presidential bid on 4 July - too late for ballot application deadlines - he was reported to be out of the race. It later appeared, however, that West would campaign regardless, struggling to appear on the Oklahoma ballot and asking fans on Twitter to sign up for him in South Carolina. 

    His move toward the White House race received an endorsement from Elon Musk and Chance the Rapper, while others denounced the move, including US rapper 50 Cent.

    Related:

    Mount Yemore: Kanye West Becomes the Fifth Rushmore Face in Doctored Pic
    Kanye West Tweets New Album 'DONDA' Tracklist, Release Date, Only to Abruptly Delete Later
    Rapper Kanye West Schedules First Presidential Campaign Event, Reports Reveal
    Tags:
    South Carolina, US Election, US Election 2020, Kanye West, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse