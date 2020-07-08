'Aliens on Mars' Had Engines 'More Advanced Than Our Own', Conspiracy Theorist Claims - Video

UFO hunting enthusiast Scott C. Waring has announced yet another peculiar discovery he recently made while perusing an image of the Martian surface snapped by the Curiosity rover's cam.
As Waring explained in his blog, the "GigaPan photo" he examined features an object he claims "closely resembles today's modern jet engines".
"The object is old, dented and has a layer of dust on it, but it still stands out clearly from the other objects in the area", the conspiracy theorist wrote.
He also proceeded to speculate that the "evidence" he found serves as proof that "aliens on Mars did have engines far more advanced than our own".
"Engines capable of not using wires or tubes, but using micro tech built directly into the objects' structure", Waring mused.
