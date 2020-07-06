Register
19:23 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Black Man Attacked, Nearly Lynched by Group of White Men

    ‘Get a Noose’: US Black Man Attacked, Nearly Lynched by Group of White Men - Videos

    Facebook/Courtesy of Vauhxx Booker
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107981/24/1079812436_0:255:1201:930_1200x675_80_0_0_85308c32d3276f28f543bc0c1c7fcee9.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202007061079812469-get-a-noose-us-black-man-attacked-nearly-lynched-by-group-of-white-men---videos/

    A Bloomington, Indiana, resident said he was assaulted and threatened with a noose by a group of men near the shore of Lake Monroe on Saturday.

    In a Sunday Facebook post, Vauhxx Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, revealed that he was “almost the victim of an attempted lynching” by a group of individuals. 

    According to Booker, he and some friends were at Lake Monroe, just south of Bloomington, to watch the lunar eclipse, when they were approached by a group of white men who claimed that Booker and company were trespassing on private property. One of the men was wearing a hat with a Confederate flag on it.

    “On our way into the park we (a friend and I) encountered a large white male (seemingly drunk) wearing an oversized hat with a confederate flag print on it. We were polite and continued on even though the encounter felt awkward. We noticed he began following us in an ATV, and we stopped as he drove up behind us and then stated we were on private property,” Booker wrote. 

    Booker went on to recount in his Facebook post that he and his friend informed the upset group that event organizers of the eclipse watch party were given permission to use the trail to get to the event site. 

    After issuing an apology, the two continued on their way to the site. It was later confirmed by event organizers to Booker that the individuals they’d encountered were not the property owners. However, that was not the last that was heard from the individuals.

    “We later found out that these individuals had blocked off the public beach way with a boat and their ATVs claiming that it was also their land. When folks tried to crossed they yelled, ‘white power’ at them,” Booker explained, adding that he and his friend decided to have a conversation with some of the group members to see if they “could smooth things over a bit.” 

    However, the group of individuals “became aggressive” when Booker and his friend tried to talk to them and “angrily indicated” for Booker and his friends to use the trail. After the pair complied, the two of the men “jumped” Booker as he and his friend left the area.

    “Two of them jumped me from behind and knocked me to the ground. I tussled with the two and another one joined in, then two more,” Booker recalled in his post. “The five were able to easily overwhelm me and got me to the ground and dragged me pinning my body against a tree as they began pounding on my head and ripped off some of my hair, with several of them still on top of my body holding me down.”

    “They held me pinned and continued beating me for several minutes seemingly become more and more enraged as they kept trying to seriously injure me and failing. At one point during the attack one of the men jumped on my neck. I could feel both his feet and his full bodyweight land hard against my neck,” he continued.

    In one video of the attack shared on Facebook by Booker, a white man in a red shirt can be seen pinning Booker against a tree as someone off camera yells, “Let him go.” At one point in the video, one of the attackers tries to knock the camera out of the hand of the individual who was filming the incident. That same attacker can also be heard yelling “you invaded us” and repeatedly calling someone off-camera a “stupid f**king liberal f**k.”

    At another point during the assault, a young woman can be heard yelling at the five men to let Booker go. Her yells attracted more people, who began filming the attack and also joined in telling the group of men to leave Booker alone. 

    According to Booker, the attackers told the growing group surrounding them that they were “going to break” his arms while bending his arms behind him. In addition, Booker recalled hearing one of the attackers tell the others to “get a noose” several times.

    In another video shared by Booker, the men can be seen following and yelling slurs at Booker and several white people who had helped him, even after Booker and his friends explained that they were on public park land.

    Booker suffered a minor concussion, cuts and bruises as a result of the attack, and also had some of his hair pulled out.

    Following the incident, Booker called 911, which then transferred the call to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR). However, when DNR officials arrived, they did not contact Booker and other members of his party to ensure that no one was injured and instead went to speak with the attackers first. 

    “When they finally came to the beach near our campsite where we were all waiting, multiple individuals who didn’t know each other shared videos and relayed that the individuals had yelled ‘white power’ and a litany of other derogatory remarks, and threatened my life multiple times, and also assaulted an approximately 60 year old man who stopped to film the encounter,” Booker explained in his Facebook post. 

    However, the DNR officers did not arrest any of the attackers and instead said that they had contacted the local prosecutor’s office, which had confirmed “there was no immediate need to arrest anyone and that the officers would simply file a report,” Booker said. 

    “To reiterate, this attack occurred on public land and was recorded by numerous individuals who made statements against the attackers for assaulting them and me. I’m gravely concerned that if any other people of color who were to cross their path they could be killed,” Booker wrote in his post.

    In a Facebook statement on Monday morning, Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and City Clerk Nicole Bolden addressed the incident, as well as another which occurred between a Black resident of the city and a sheriff’s deputy from another county.

    "On behalf of the City of Bloomington, we would like to express outrage and grief relating to two apparent racially motivated incidents reported in our community over the July 4 weekend," the statement read.

    "These separate incidents exemplify the persistence of racism and bias in our country and our own community. They deserve nothing less than our collective condemnation. They require that we come together as a whole, and recognize that racism damages all of us, not just our residents of color. We deserve better, and we must make it happen,” the statement continued.

    Katharine Liell, an attorney for Booker, noted the gravity of the situation. “I shudder to think that if those other folks hadn't been there that we would be planning a memorial service," Liell told the Indianapolis Star, also saying that she is confident the attackers will be arrested.

    "I truly believe that Vauhxx would have been killed by those animals if people weren't there. I believe those people had lynching on their minds,” she added.

    According to the Hoosier Times, the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Division confirmed Monday that its officers responded to the attack and that the incident is currently under investigation. However, it did not provide an additional statement on the matter. 

    Related:

    ‘BLM Trash Art': Netizens Lambast ‘Racist Fish’ Remark Scrawled on Little Mermaid Statue
    Twitter 'Permanently' Suspends Creator of Memes Shared by Trump Over 'Racist Baby' Video
    ‘Not My Fault I’m White’: Ex-Formula 1 Boss Ecclestone Defends ‘Black People More Racist’ Statement
    George Floyd Protests Live Updates: House Speaker Pelosi Urges to Ban Chokehold as 'Lynching'
    Coca-Cola Says It’s Pausing Social Media Advertising Amid Push to Deal With Racist Online Content
    Tags:
    attack, Racism, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse