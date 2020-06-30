Watch Talented Parrot Play Synthesizer

In a video published on YouTube, an African Grey Parrot is seen playing the popular song "Happy birthday to you" on a synthesizer, which surprising many netizens.
In the beginning, a bird named Jenny pronounces the name of the song, for which the owner treats her, and then the bird starts to play. The parrot, whose abilities were appreciated by social media users, presses the desired keys, which are highlighted in red, using its beak.
As the bird finished playing the song, the owner praises the pet, saying "Great job!".
