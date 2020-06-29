Netflix Trends in India for Allegedly Targeting Hinduism as Boycott Movement Gathers Steam

Netflix India has been facing boycott calls for various series and films which subscribers accuse of targeting Hinduism by showing the religion in a bad light. Popular series like Sacred Games, Leila, Pataal Lok and now 'Krishna & His Leela' have been accused of fuelling the “propaganda”.
The movie 'Krishna & His Leela', portraying Hindu God Krishna, has been accused of maligning the religion by showing sexually explicit scenes and the protagonist Krishna indulging in affairs.
#BoycottNetflix— Satyam chandel (@Satyamchandel15) June 29, 2020
Definitely now #webseries makers are in full mood to target Hindu Lords and our ritual things .#webseries are just like drugs which is given to all its consumers slowly -slowly ,and at the end of the 2-5 years it will definitely ruin our culture and everything pic.twitter.com/Zo3fnjfm9X
We all should #BoycottNetflix as @netflix & @NetflixIndia are indulging is promoting Hinduphobic content via web series like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime etc.— HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) June 29, 2020
Its recent web series #KrishnaAndHisLeela has tried to insult highly revered Hindu Gods - Shrikrishna & Radha pic.twitter.com/1B3ZJfZA2f
Recently, actress-turned-producer Anushka Sharma was slammed for her movies Pataal Lok and most recent Bulbul in which abusive slurs were used for characters named Krishna and Radha.
okay what now? #BulbbulNetflix
using words like 'haramzada' for lord krishna and 'besharm' for radha??? have they lost their minds or what? @AnushkaSharma ma'am, hinduphobic much? pic.twitter.com/2NfwCKXSd1
— anjali (@okayraghuvanshi) June 26, 2020
However, another section of Twitter users watered down the situation by sharing hilarious memes.
Me after a long Nap seeing #BoycottNetflix trending! pic.twitter.com/Qeejg4mOqZ— Devesh Dolas (@sarcastic_G1) June 29, 2020
The real reason behind #BoycottNetflix— बाप जी (@Baap_jiiiii) June 29, 2020
Series which screwed up everyone brain pic.twitter.com/B8T8keYgWF
#BoycottNetflix— Yogesh (@iyogeshvora) June 29, 2020
Tap to see full image pic.twitter.com/2DUJCC9Euo
Earlier Pataal Lok, Anushka Sharma's first digital venture as a producer, invited legal trouble for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Nepali people in a particular scene with a casteist slur being used for a transgender Nepali woman.
All comments
Show new comments (0)