19:41 GMT21 June 2020
    Justin Bieber

    Justin Bieber Fans Shocked by Twitter Rape Allegations

    Viral
    Earlier Hollywood star Ansel Elgort was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old woman back in 2014, claims the “Baby Driver” actor has denied. Now several other girls have come forward to cast similar accusations against Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

    The rape allegations against Justin Bieber have caused a stir on Twitter, with many netizens dismissing them as untrue and coming to the singer’s defence.

    On Saturday, a woman named Danielle revealed on Twitter that she was raped by the Canadian star back in 2014 at the Four Season Hotel. The woman, who refused to reveal her second name “for personal reasons”, said that the assault happened after an event at Banger’s Sausage House and Beer Garden in Austin, Texas on 9 March, 2014.

    She then described the events of the night she was allegedly raped, claiming that she was 21 at the time of the assault. Daniella said that the alleged sexual act happened without her consent, but admitted kissing the singer back at one point before it took place. Justin Bieber was dating Selena Gomez at the time.

    ​Shortly after the tweet, another woman called Kadi came forward with similar allegations against the singer, claiming that she had also been raped by Bieber on 4 May 2015 after she got invited to the Langham hotel where he was staying. According to the girl, the sexual assault happened despite her calls to stop and worries that she should not have sex with anyone before marriage due to her traditional upbringing. The alleged victim said that she was not ready to speak up about the assault earlier fearing the disgrace it could bring to her family.

    “I remained silent until last year in 2017 when I saw the me too movement”, she wrote, while sharing screenshots of her conversations with people about the alleged assault.

    However, it remains unclear whether the first woman who accused the Canadian pop star is even a real person.

    26-year-old Bieber who is now married to Hailey Rhode Baldwin did not directly respond to the allegations. However, the first claim was apparently dismissed by the president of Bieber’s management team, Allison Kaye.

    “An allegation like this is something we would never take lightly but this read exactly like the Ansel Elgort allegation so we were a little suspicious”, the Kaye’s purported message to Bieber’s fan account page on Instagram reads.

    Many "online investigators" rushed to dismiss Kadi’s claims arguing that it was unlikely that she did meet the singer that year. But others supported both girls’ claims.

    American actor Ansel Elgort was earlier accused of sexually assaulting a woman called Gabby back in 2014 in New York, when she was 17. Elgort however argued that his relationship with the woman were “brief, legal and entirely consensual”.

    “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone”, the actor stated this week.

    However, the debate over the stars’ alleged sexual crimes continues across social media.

    Tags:
    Selena Gomez, rape, sexual abuse, Justin Bieber, United States
