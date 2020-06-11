Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Melts People’s Hearts After Paying For Everyone’s Fuel at Petrol Station

Liverpool's star Mohamed Salah melted the hearts of social media users after it became known that he paid for everyone’s fuel at a petrol station in Liverpool’s Old Swan inner-city area. The news was reported by a Twitter user, who posted a photo of the athlete captioned with a comment.
Mo Salah just casually paying for everyone’s petrol at Sainsbury’s, Old Swan, in a full @LFC training kit too 😁 pic.twitter.com/eNVb0kzZNH— LFC (@RockyKlopp) June 10, 2020
Users were overjoyed, praising Salah’s kindness and generosity while saying that the athlete should be cloned to make the world a better place.
What a legend ... #LFC— Vishal Sewpersad (@vsewpersad) June 10, 2020
Other netizens were concerned by the fact that the user did not cover the license plate on the athlete's car and that Salah was not protecting himself during the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s awesome but if you going to post pictures of Mo by his car at least cover his plate up.........— *Paul Upton* (Don’t buy the s*n) (@uppo1976) June 10, 2020
Why not facemask ?— Hai (@haiedc01) June 11, 2020
The development comes two months after the athlete donated vast amounts of food to residents of Nagrig village who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. Salah is closely involved in regeneration projects in Nagrig, donating money to build a school and a hospital there. During his stay in Egypt, his family was robbed by a man. While the perpetrator was found, Salah did not want to press charges against him, but instead gave the man some money and helped him to find a job.
