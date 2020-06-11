Liverpool Boss Klopp Could Be Eyeing Transfer From Reds to Bayern Munich, Ex-Manchester Star Says

Steve McManaman, who before retirement played for the Red Devils, suggests La Liga could hardly be an option for Jurgen Klopp, whereas the German squad, now full of young “hungry” players might well draw him back home.

Liverpool’s German manager and ex-footballer Jurgen Klopp could return to his homeland and refocus on Bayern Munich, says former Manchester United star Steve McManaman.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star Sport, McManaman said he believes the German coach, who has been with the Reds since 2015 garnering loads of popularity at Merseyside, really "adores Liverpool and the Premier League".

"But you could see him going back to Germany and managing Bayern Munich", he dropped.

He drew attention to how the German club is being run and "the way German managers are treated there", saying the transfer couldn’t be "ruled out".

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp speaks during a press conference

"A few years ago it looked like Bayern were on their last legs", he recalled, further noting that along with experienced players they have "a plethora of hungry young" ones.

McManaman said Klopp is less likely to join La Liga, be it Barcelona or Real Madrid, due to the absence of the appropriate "aura":

"They don't have the aura that they did when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were doing battle every week. There is also all the politics behind the scenes at Barca with the board and players", the 48-year-old ex-midfielder suggested.

He acknowledged though that "Real is a different scenario":

"They need to refresh their squad and they are bringing in young players like Vinicius Junior - but they aren't ready yet", McManaman said.

Although he no longer plays on the pitch, having retired from big time sports 15 years ago, McManaman is set to compete - albeit virtually - with Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann later this week, as the pair will partake in the Solidarity Challenge - a virtual football tournament raising money for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

© Sputnik / Alexei Filippov Antoine Griezmann With His Daughter

Expressing a bit of skepticism about virtual gaming, the ex-Red Devils’ star stressed that "football with the feet" was always his thing, admitting though that this time it’s all "for a great cause". He praised Griezmann as a keen gamer, suggesting the French star would easily beat him in the online contest, due to be aired Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9 a.m. on BT Sport 1.