Bella Thorne Goes Colourful & Super-Revealing in Support of Pride Month

After a whole series of self-isolation updates to her Instagram page, the former Disney child actress has now offered her 23-million strong audience a new one, for a cause.

Bella Thorne's Instagram traffic has skyrocketed, as the 22-year-old "Life of a Wannabe Mogul" author racked up 1 million likes for posting super-colourful and no less saucy images in a shout-out to Pride Month, as LGBT events are planned across the US despite the schedule being limited due to the continuing coronavirus lockdown.

The former Disney star’s 23 million followers were left in awe as Bella updated her page with a set of revealing images, some of which even saw her receive requests for makeup tutorials as they sported her wearing bold orange lipstick and matching fiery eyeshadow to complete the look.

The centrepiece of the latter was most certainly Bella’s PVC hot pants with a Pride zip detail, coupled with an orange tube top and a fuzzy orange jacket, which effectively contrasted with the actress’s blond locks cascading on the fluffy coat. In some of them, Bella flaunted quite a bit of her underboob, which subscribers instantly caught sight of.

"Makeup goals", one wrote, with another asking Bella to instruct them on makeup application. "R u kidddding me. The girl in orange 😩", a third said.

"I AM PROUD OF WHO I AM. P.S. I Did My Own Makeup", Thorne captioned the set.

Bella, who has regularly been turning fans’ heads with her natural-looking makeup-free quarantine selfies, is currently in a heterosexual relationship with Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo.

A year ago, the actress was in an "open" relationship with 21-year-old YouTuber Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun. Around the same time, the actress came out as pansexual, admitting it on social media: "I'm actually pansexual, and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is", she wrote.

June is set to see a series of LGBT events, mostly online, as Pride’s annual month-long celebration is going to look markedly different this year due to the COVID outbreaks and the sweeping, over two-month lockdown. In some places, Boston in particular, the organisation is planning to cancel or refocus most of its planned virtual events in order to "support the Black and Brown community", according to a press release.