Oops, They Did It Again: The Simpsons Might've Predicted Coronavirus & Riots in the US, Media Claims

While popular American animated sitcom “The Simpsons” already has somewhat of a reputation for predicting certain events – such as, for example, Trump becoming President of the United States – in seems that yet another portion of jokes the series cracked over two and a half decades ago might've come true, military.com claims.
Focusing its attention on a Season 4 episode titled "Marge in Chains", the media outlet suggests that the "Osaka Flu" pandemic, which reaches the fictional town of Springfield where the show is set after a Japanese factory worker coughs into a package, may be considered a prediction of the current coronavirus.
When the townsfolk later overturn a truck they hoped to find the cure for the malady at, they end up accidentally breaking a crate containing killer bees, while this year was marked by reports of "murder hornets" from East Asia being spotted in the United States for the first time.
The episode in question also features the arrest of one of the main characters, which leads to a chain of events culminating in rioting and civil unrest in the town.
"Sounds like 2020 so far", the media outlet remarks.
And though said predictions could perhaps be considered far-fetched by some, a number of social media users seemed to suggest otherwise.
Just watched Episode 21 of the 4th season of the Simpsons. (Marge in Chains) It has:— Matthew Pronovost (@Mr_Pronovost) May 31, 2020
1. a virus
2. Killer bees
3. Price gouging
4. an injustice (minor in the episode)
5. a riot
Matt Groening is a time traveller. #simpsonspredictions #riots2020 #Covid19 #MurderHornets
It was actually ".Marge in chains" (season 4, Episode 22) not gorge.But the episode does show looting events and Homer wanting a juicer and Corona virus is in it too.— GTJ(0c0) (@GoodTime_Jackal) June 2, 2020
Well, there might be some altercations with characteristics of the virus depicted in the episode "Marge in Chains"(S04E21), but they actually did predict something like that.— Koushik Chowdhury (@koushik2016) May 31, 2020
