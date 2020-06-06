Chinese Star Lu Han Under Fire After Donning Denim Vest Featuring Islamic Sacred Creed

Lu Han, Chinese musician, actor and former member of legendary K-pop band EXO, landed in hot water with some Muslims after he was seen in public wearing a denim vest that had Arabic text printed on it, which turned out to be the shahada, the Islamic profession of faith.
How tf y'all are expecting muslims to be silent on this matter. When this man disrespected our belief??? How dare he???? We want apology.. luhan should apologise..— ᴴᵃʳʳʸ ᴾᵒᵗᵗᵉʳ (@FondnessOfBTS) June 1, 2020
Many of Lu Han’s Muslim fans rushed to express their disappointment with the singer’s fashion choice, arguing that the sacred creed was not “an accessory” and called on him to apologize. But others still defended their guru by insisting that he was not the one to blame for any offence his appearance has caused and it’s rather his designer or stylist that should offer an apology.
This is so disrespectful. I don't know if Luhan wore the vest unknowningly or knowningly. He has to apologise for this as well as his stylist. Also China doesn't count on Muslims. #Luhan #ApologiseToMuslims https://t.co/iKqljtyJiB— Sayma A Asha (@Saymaashaa) June 2, 2020
Is there a way We can tell Luhan that the vest he's Wearing is Offensive? I'm so Mad that the Designer made him Wear it. pic.twitter.com/eNvg0og7KK— ♔Ami⁷ #BP1❦ (@Jiminiekissme) June 2, 2020
I am a Muslim from Mindanao (Philippines). And i want to share my opinion regarding Luhan wearing vest with "Khalima" written on it. It does not seem to us that there is any reason not to allow wearing clothing on which are written phrases that promote virtue pic.twitter.com/616uCJoBp9— Dianaaa⁷ (@Angelqt215) June 2, 2020
i really don’t blame luhan for wearing this vest with the islamic shahada written on it, I’m blaming the stylist and the designer who designed this shit. my religion is NOT an aesthetic!!!! pic.twitter.com/wTlS5d8btK— ⁷ ديما (@dimaborahae) June 3, 2020
Responding to the calls, the Sankuanz luxury brand that designed the vest soon took to Twitter to express its regret over the fashion flop.
“Unfortunately, due to insufficient awareness of the Muslim culture, we inappropriately quoted the Shahada in our design. We deeply apologize to all the Muslims and we will not use the Shahada in any of our design in the future”, the company said in a statement.
Our AW20 season highlighted signature looks from various cultural backgrounds.Unfortunately, due to insufficient awareness of the Muslim culture, we inappropriately quoted the Shahada in our design. We deeply apologize to all the Muslims and we will be more aware in the future. pic.twitter.com/eo4cp7dQCh— SANKUANZ_OFFICIAL (@SANKUANZ) June 2, 2020
Lu Han, who was part of EXO from 2011 to 2014, did not address the controversy anyhow, leaving some fans disappointed with his silence.
