Ultimate Combo: Golden Retrievers Deliver Beer and Cheer Up People During Pandemic

Although the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people against letting their pets interact with animals and people outside the house, it said there is no evidence that pets play a significant role in the spread of the disease, while other health experts claim that animals cannot infect people.

Golden retrievers Buddy and Barley have won the hearts of residents in Huntington, a coastal town in the United States, after their owners Mark and Karen Heuwetter, who are in the beer business, allowed them tag along while delivering products, thereby cheering up customers who are annoyed at having to stay home during the corona pandemic.

Heuwetters’ Six Harbors Brewing Company was considered by authorities an essential business, allowing them to work during the pandemic.

However, this meant they had to offer curbside pickup or deliver beer themselves, something Karen and Mark said they had never done before. Buddy, 3, and Barley, 1, always accompanied the Heuwetters during deliveries and after noticing how customers reacted to them the couple had a lightbulb moment.

"We came up with the idea of having them [help] bring the beer to them”, Mark Heuwetter, co-founder of Six Harbors Brewing Company said in an interview with CNBC.

Heuwetters then made collars that hang on the dog’s necks and are capable of carrying four empty cans of beer. "We’re dog-loving people and we wouldn’t want to have them get hurt in any way or shake up the beer", said Mark Heuwetter.

Buddy and Barley were part of the company’s life even in pre-pandemic times. Mark Heuwetter said Buddy "worked" as a maître d, greeting customers and walking them into the brewery.

Now during the deliveries Heuwetters carry their products to the drop-off point and then let customers take photos with the dogs and pet them. Mark Heuwetter said customers are over the moon when they see the canine helpers. "[Customers] have a blast, because during this time with the social distancing, people are looking for some sort of socialisation", Heuwetter says

Despite Six Harbors Brewing Company being allowed to work during the pandemic, things are not going as good as before. According to Mark, sales have dropped 70 and 80 percent compared with the same period last year. The Heuwetters had to furlough 11 part-time employees and now members of the family are filling in for them.