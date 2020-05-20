Police in Egypt Arrest Four Robbers Wearing Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Face Masks - Report

Police in Cairo have arrested a gang of four thieves who were wearing masks of the Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to rob stores.
According to TalkSport, the criminals were caught while attempting to rob a store on Hassanein Heikal Street, in the Nasr City neighbourhood of Cairo.
The robbers were hiding their faces using masks of Salah, who is a sports legend and is extremely popular in his homeland.
In his national team, Salah has scored 41 goals in 67 games for his country. In 2017, he agreed to a transfer to Liverpool and has been playing for the club since then.
