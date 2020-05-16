Strong & Sexy: Netizens Go Crazy Over Female MMA Fighters Taking Part in ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’

Female MMA fighters have left social media users in awe after they posted their version of the Don’t Rush challenge. The video features popular athletes from various promotion organisations, such as the fighters Rachael Ostovich, Paige VanZant, Tatiana Suarez, Angela Lee, Cris Cyborg, and Pearl Gonzales.
Bellator athlete Bec Rawlings, who has previously opened up about suffering physical abuse, appeared in the video to the lyrics "I hate domestic abusers, they all make me sick".
BABES OF MMA 👊🏽🔥❤️— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) May 12, 2020
TALENTED, SMART, STRONG & SEXY! 👊🏽🔥❤️
POWERFUL WOMEN DOING WHAT WE LOVE. #DontRush #BabesOfMMA #TeamGonzalez #Beauty #AndABeast pic.twitter.com/TsWQPjOTsT
Netizens heaped praised on the athletes, noting how they easily managed to transform from fierce fighters into gentle ladies.
I enjoyed this! Strong women can be sexy!! Thank you ladies 4 showing how it's done!!— Antoine as Househeadspeakz (@HouseHeadSpeaks) May 12, 2020
Absolutely nailed it 👊🏿— PR12 | tddefense (@christopher_kit) May 12, 2020
Other social media users debated about which of the athletes made the best transformation.
Valarie Loureda is the hottest all them all Hands Down!!!!! pic.twitter.com/l89VTs7Naj— rpullom@aol.com (@Chitown1MVP) May 13, 2020
This is awesome, so many awesome ladies! Have to say though i thought @PearlGonzalez @tatianaufc & @AngieOverkill stole the show on this one!— MetalOverlord87 (@MetalOverlord87) May 12, 2020
Still others demanded a bikini version of the trend and criticised the athletes for taking the challenge so late.
More bikini pics please— Kershaw's Pine Tar (@Copycatninjaya1) May 12, 2020
Your like a month late. @WWEonFOX— Jack Taylor (@Jackwtaylor95) May 12, 2020
Did this in april
