Holy Bovine! Indian Bison Impresses Netizens With Its Graceful Jump Off a Fence - Video

A video of gaurs or Indian Bison jumping off a fence effortlessly in south Indian state of Tamil Nadu is going viral on Twitter. Netizens are mesmerised by the grace of the wild bovines jumping off a fence effortlessly in spite of weighing around 600kg.
These holy Gaurs are all ready for Olympic entry. Imagine a well grown Indian Gaur is 600+ kg in weight. From TN via Facebook. pic.twitter.com/17LJFTeGQ6— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 11, 2020
The beasts, which are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN red list, are found in scattered herds in India, Myanmar (Burma), West Malaysia, and Thailand.
