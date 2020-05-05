Victoria's Secret Model Kelly Gale Causes Stir on Instagram With 'Optical Illusion' Bikini Shot

Indian-Australian model Kelly Gale has always enjoyed teasing her 2.4 million followers with the occasional intimate snap, flaunting her perfect curves. However, her last Insta photo caused not only overall excitement among her audience but also some puzzlement.

Victoria’s Secret darling Kelly Gale sent some shockwaves around Instagram after posing a throwback bikini shot that many believed barely covered her muscled body due to a visible optical illusion.

As the nude-coloured swimwear gently blended with Gale’s skin, many only spotted the triangular white patterns of the outfit at first glance, which left them with impression that the model went the whole way this time and decided to get nearly naked for her Insta feed.

“I swear there is an optical illusion going on with that swimsuit top!”, one user rushed to comment.

“Nice bikinitop”, several others pointed out.

The 24-year-old model, who has also worked extensively with adult-entertainment magazine Playboy, is not known for being particularly modest when it comes to social media. Her last several publications, including the one where she took part in an “upside-down” swimwear challenge with her inverted bikini top covering little of her chest, usually feature the model in all the intimate settings that leave almost nothing to the imagination of her devoted admirers.

In the end, that is simply her job, to please the eyes of lingerie fans and perfect-body lovers.