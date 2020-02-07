Register
07 February 2020
    FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, models Martha Hunt, from left, Lais Ribeiro, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Romee Strijd walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. Shown on ABC Sunday after several years on CBS, its audience of 3.27 million viewers was the smallest since becoming a holiday season TV event in 2001. The Nielsen company said the show has lost more than half its television audience in two years.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

    Victoria’s Secret Models Write to CEO to End ‘Culture of Misogyny, Bullying and Harassment’

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    Over 100 models, who are working or worked with lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, are calling out the company in a lengthy open letter to CEO John Mehas after the recent New York Times exposé.

    The letter, which was signed by Christy Turlington Burns, Amber Valletta and Iskra Lawrence — along with over 100 other signees, cites the Times’ article “’Angels’ in Hell: The Culture of Misogyny Inside Victoria’s Secret,” which critically addresses the company’s policies towards models.

    “The Times reports repeated complaints of inappropriate conduct towards models and employees,” reads the letter addressed to Mehas. “Body shaming, lewd remarks, crotch-grabbing, retaliation for rebuffing advances, unauthorized use of models’ images and pressures to pose nude without pay for a photographer’s personal shoots.”

    The report claimed that Victoria’s Secret executive Ed Razek was a key perpetrator of an “entrenched culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment” prior to stepping down from the retailer’s parent company, L Brands, in August 2019. Razek would reportedly watch models changing and comment on their bodies, even telling supermodel Bella Hadid she had “perfect titties.”

    The letter calls on Mehas’ Victoria’s Secret to join RESPECT as “the only existing accountability program designed by and for models.” The RESPECT program was established by the Model Alliance and aims to protect models against sexual harassment with a legally-binding agreement, as well as provide a blueprint for the creation of safe working environments in the industry.

    “Under the Program, signatory companies make a binding commitment to require their employees, agents, vendors, photographers and other contractors to follow a code of conduct that protects everyone’s safety on the job. Models have access to an independent, confidential complaint mechanism, with swift and fair resolution of complaints and appropriate consequences for abusers. Further, RESPECT includes a robust training program aimed toward prevention, to ensure that everyone understands their rights and responsibilities,” the models’ letter reads.

    L Brands responded to the letter in a statement to People magazine, saying that their robust Photo Shoot Procedures, including training and oversight, were implemented in May 2019 and reflect elements of the RESPECT program. The company, however, didn’t say if it will sign the full agreement. Razek denied the allegations laid out in the Times’ report, claiming that they are “categorically untrue, misconstrued or taken out of context.”

