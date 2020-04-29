Flooded With Birthday Cake Requests, Indian Official Plans to Block 'Direct Messages' on Twitter

A day after police surprised an old man with a cake in the Indian city of Chandigarh, something that went viral due to their heart-warming deed, an Indian Administrative Service official tweeted that he's planning to block his direct messages on Twitter following more requests for birthday cake deliveries.
I plan to block my Direct Message facility here since I am getting too many request to send birthday cakes to certain people😊— Manoj Parida,IAS (@manuparida1) April 29, 2020
On Tuesday, a video went viral on social media where an old man living alone was surprised with a cake by police delivering it to his doorstep.
However, following the official’s tweet, social media users are asking him not to block his direct messages, as they have faith in the system, which will help them emotionally in these difficult times.
Sir CITCO has a good bakery in mountview. Depute someone to send cakes. Dont block people believe in you that's why they message you. Rest you are the best judge.— rajesh jogpal (@rjogpal) April 29, 2020
Sir DM facility should not be blocked ... as were will the needful go... hence such request should be ignored and congratulate them via tweet 🙏— Anupam Mahajan (@AnupamMahajan15) April 29, 2020
At least could have waited for two more days... when my birthday approached you stopped that facility😃— Sanjeev (@alovingsoul3105) April 29, 2020
India has been under a strict 40-day lockdown since 25 March to contain the spread of COVID-19.
