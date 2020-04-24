Dare to Bare: Bella Hadid Strips Off for Steamy Lockdown Fashion Campaign

The model and her photographer have come up with a unique way of keeping up with the work schedule despite orders not to leave home – using a camera, the Internet, and a series of brand looks to change.

The coronavirus lockdown has apparently failed to ruin Bella Hadid’s modelling efforts, as the 23-year-old has launched a unique fashion campaign for the upscale brand Jacquemus, shot over FaceTime due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The self-isolating model also shared behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot conducted during a standard FaceTime call, much to the delight of her fans, apparently awed by Hadid’s quarantine (read “birthday”) suit. In one of the smoking hot pictures, Bella poses naked, with just a large brown patent leather handbag there to cover her intimate spots up.

In others, she is seen modelling a series of designs from the Jacquemus new summer collection, including a neon yellow-and-orange crop top, which she is pictured wearing with matching neon-yellow pants left open at the waist.

She apparently moved all across the house to pose against different backgrounds, at one point lying down on a bed and showing off a green top teamed up with matching shades.

Bella described the shoot as “the best few hours”, adding that she loved “reconnecting” with photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti, who meticulously directed his model throughout the undertaking.

Going with a low-key style, Bella looks totally relaxed, in tune with the current home quarantine vibe, wearing minimal make-up and the least sophisticated hairdos.

“Such a professional shooting from home and by herself, we stan a queen and a handsome collection!” one person commented on the snapshots, while another stunned fan chimed in:

“Okay ma’am but you didn’t have to slay us like that”.

"You’re absolutely the most gorgeous & photogenic angel on earth!!!!!!" a third applauded.

The COVID-19-induced lockdown has apparently been time that the normally busy Bella has taken advantage of to spend with her family. She is currently staying at her mother’s countryside place together with sister Gigi, who just turned 25, with the whole family seen celebrating the birthday in Bella’s other Instagram updates.