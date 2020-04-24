Like Butterfly, Like Bee: Lady Russian Boxer Shares Her Favorite, Hottest Female Fighters - Photos

If you suppose that women cannot be simultaneously beautiful tender ladies and powerful ambitious fighters, then Russian boxer Svetlana Soluyanova has got something to convince you otherwise.

Russian boxer Svetlana Soluyanova has listed the women she considers not only top fighters with "great professional success", but also those who are stunningly beautiful and "bring aesthetical pleasure" to Soluyanova personally. Soluyanova is a European flyweight champion and twice a Russian champion in boxing.

She points out that the list is actually a lot longer than an Instagram post can fit.

"Actually there are many more of them and all will not fit on the list. These are the people who personally for me bring about aesthetic pleasure. The song ‘You can’t be so beautiful on this earth’ plays in my head", Soluyanova said in the caption.

Comments were flooded with admiration and delight, while Soluyanova's followers praised her for "slamming the stereotypes" and just took moments to appreciate the beauty of the girls.

Soluyanova's list included female boxers and MMA-fighters with diverse backgrounds from different parts of Russia. Some of the women came to boxing from ballet, like Ornella Heteyeva, and some are heading a wedding planning service when they spot some free time from their sporting career, like Victoria Kuleshova

The lady who opens the top list, Zarina Tsoloyeva, shares an unbelievable resemblance to Angelina Jolie, which was not unnoticed by netizens.

Liudmila Vorontsova, who is also on the list, came to boxing when she was 13, sick of being bullied by classmates. As they say, look who is laughing now.

Another beauty from the list, Fatima Dudieva, shared a video in which she challenged the rival that most of the world would love to finally defeat too - COVID-19. "Enough with the corona!", says the caption of the video.