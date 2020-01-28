'It's Mostly Porn': Female MMA Fighter's New Exclusive Content Riles Up Social Media Crowd

As the content provided by Bec Rawlings is essentially hidden behind a paywall, netizens were left guessing about what kind of images and videos she now posts online, not to mention whether it would be worth spending money to see it.

Australian mixed martial artist and bare-knuckle boxer Rebecca “Bec” Rawlings has apparently managed to cause somewhat of a commotion online as her recent foray into social media triggered speculation about nude pictures and paywalls.

Earlier this week, Rawlings revealed that she created an account on OnlyFans – an online service which allows creators to offer exclusive content to their subscribers for a monthly fee.

As the content currently available on her page can only be perused by people willing to fork over about $20 a month, a number of social media users wondered aloud what kind of pictures and/or videos Bec posted there, as the platform’s rules apparently permit adult entertainment content and nude images.

Bec Rawlings made an "OnlyFans" account. If you don't know what that is it's basically a private profile you charge for to share "exclusive" pics/videos. It's mostly porn but some models do non nude. Shes charging 20 a month. She already has 125 "likes". (1/) — Tom Tierney (@UncleChunkMMA) 27 января 2020 г.

Anyone who has Bec Rawlings Only fans can you show me what she post on there...



It's not for me it's for my Sister Boyfriends Cousins mother's Friend I swear — MMA Facts & Crap (@CrapMma) 28 января 2020 г.

How tf did Bec Rawlings make a FansOnly accoint BEFORE Paige VanZant!? 😤 — Colby”CallTheCops”Cuckington (@colbycalltheco1) 27 января 2020 г.

Fellow thirsty mfs. Is the Bec Rawlings Only Fans legit or should I wait like a week??? — MMACULT (@MMA_CULT) 27 января 2020 г.

Has anyone copped that bec Rawlings onlyfans video? If so be a homie and let your boy see it — Bambino (@Close2theFir3) 28 января 2020 г.

This development elicited a somewhat mixed reaction from Bec’s online audience, with netizens arguing about the nature of the content she now posts on OnlyFans.

Bec Rawlings has a only fans account pic.twitter.com/24IrG1E7fV — Masan (@AnApex18) 27 января 2020 г.

"Unfollowing, the whole reason I followed you was because I loved that you were different and tough and an advocate for domestic violence but now I’m not a fan of this gross," a user named 'jessgoodayyyyy'.

"She is still an advocate for domestic violence and if you actually subscribed you would see she does NOT do nudes, it's called fans only not, porn only.... fans get to talk to her ask questions about training and life and shit", user 'bella_midnightbella' retorted.

"Guess I'm kinda curious about what the content will be before throwing down the cash", 'thee_corbin_lee' mused.