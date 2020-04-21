World’s 'Most Trafficked Mammal', Pangolin Rescued in India - Video

An endangered pangolin has been rescued by the forest department in the Indian state of Jharkhand after being captured by villagers in the Jamtara district who claimed to have found the animal in a field.
A viral video shows locals holding the pangolin by its tail before moving it to a safe place.
The meek animal, which can only defend itself by curling into a ball to use its sharp scales against a predator, can be seen haplessly trying to run away from the people while being held.
Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who shared the video on Twitter, explained why all rescues have to be filmed before shifting them to safety.
Though many people are happy that the rare animal was rescued, several others are disturbed by how the creature was handled during the process.
