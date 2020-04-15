Woman Killed by Tiger in Central Indian Wildlife Reserve

A man-eating tiger has killed a 25-year-old woman in a wildlife reserve in India's Madhya Pradesh. It was the second incident over the last week.
Arpit Mishra, a forest official tweeted that the woman was found dead in the forest area of the Pench Tiger Reserve on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
According to the officer, the woman's corpse was discovered on Wednesday morning with bloody sharp scratches, the kinds a tiger is known for inflicting.
“Usually when a tiger hunts its prey with the purpose of eating it, the chances of the prey surviving the attack are pretty meek. If a tiger is responsible behind this case, the chances are very strong that it was just a human-animal confrontation gone wrong. The pictures of the dead body do show bruises, but there seems to be no sign of a deliberate attack on her neck – the typical way a tiger hunts", Vandana Pandey, a former human-animal conflict mitigation officer at the Wildlife Trust of India told Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)