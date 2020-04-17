Elon Musk’s Satellites or Alien Invasion? Twitter Split Over Mysterious Objects in Night Sky

“This is not a drill!”, Logan Paul announced to this 5.4-million Twitter audience as he shared a video of several sky objects rapidly approaching him and his friends from a long distance. The blogger even managed to capture one of the objects emitting a very bright string of light before fading out, which was unsurprisingly accompanied by several “wows” and other shock-induced utterances from his companions who also witnessed the event.
“Someone make this make sense!”, the YouTuber begged as he posted the clip.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL! We spotted 10-15 very distant, extremely fast lights moving across the sky & caught this one “glowing” as it went... someone make this make sense! pic.twitter.com/uXPzDkzbPM— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 17, 2020
The video has provoked a flow of speculations from Paul’s followers who immediately saw it as evidence of aliens.
It’s just the aliens bro leave them alone they’re just vibing— lexi 🧼 (@uwlexi) April 17, 2020
Some said that there was nothing unnatural in the phenomenon, as the blogger simply caught on camera a part of meteor shower.
Meteor shower?— RIP NBA SEASON 2020 (44-20) (@ironman_dies) April 17, 2020
personally had a similar sighting in Iceland last fall...the object suddenly emitted a very bright light like this. super bizarre. it was too high in the sky and too fast to be a plane.— Jesse Tyler Ridgway (@McJuggerNuggets) April 17, 2020
meteors dont just sit in the sky😂— 💜Emani ⁷ 💜 (@bangttoorii) April 17, 2020
But others speculated that the mysterious objects could have been n Elon Musk’s internet-bearing satellites which have been seen in some parts of New Zealand this February, making quite a light-show as they reflected sunlight from their surfaces.
It’s @elonmusk new satellites we saw it in New Zealand not too long ago— James//H (@JamesHartsh0rne) April 17, 2020
Possibly SpaceX satellites that went into orbit recently. Saw them when they flew over NZ— Dr. FyreMyth (@FyreMyth) April 17, 2020
Many, however, still insisted that the blogger filmed some NASA-triggered mystery which is yet to be uncovered.
This Tweet has been taken down by @NASA— benny (@bengoldberg_28) April 17, 2020
Logan Paul is a famous YouTuber, boxer and author of the “Impulsive” podcast, who has managed to get several wins and awards for his social media reporting and commentary.
