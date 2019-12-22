Logan Paul’s ‘Gay Porn Tape’ is What Santa Got You for Christmas

It’s been a wild week for celebrities and nude leaks, as explicit videos apparently featuring rappers ASAP Rocky and Dababy hit the internet. Logan Paul has joined their ranks with an alleged oral gay sex tape where he is thought to be on the giving end.

Logan Paul is a well-established trend-setter, but he is now trending on Twitter for a reason that is quite questionable even by his own questionable standards.

The popular YouTuber was identified as a man who was filmed giving oral sex to an unidentified male partner in a video that began circulating on social media on Saturday night.

Paul, 24, is well aware of the tape but has not commented on whether it was him in it. Instead, he opted for a series of flippant tweets, promising to “release the full sex tape” if he gets 100,000 retweets.

He also tweeted “ur next” to beauty blogger James Charles, who replied: “Sorry bro I only go for straight guys.”

Sorry bro I only go for straight guys 😬 — James Charles (@jamescharles) December 22, 2019

You ain’t got the throat to handle Da Baby tho — adam22 (@adam22) December 22, 2019

this is very very gay — $LATER (@notdevito) December 22, 2019

got a dm from Logan Paul had no clue why he messaged me, but it all makes sense now 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3wwnBCbnPm — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 22, 2019

For the rest of the year* — Ibrahixm.hk (@IbrahixmH) December 22, 2019

Logan Paul courted controversy when he announced plans to “go gay for just one month” when discussing plans for 2019. He immediately came under criticism from users and LGBT rights campaigners, and was forced to apologise for a “very poor choice of words”.

Paul isn’t the only celeb whose sexuality has come into the spotlight this week: on Wednesday, ASAP Rocky’s alleged (and apparently unflattering) sex tape was leaked to a porn site, while a nude video of another rapper, Dababy, is currently doing the rounds on the internet (that one, if true, works for his benefit).