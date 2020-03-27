Watch Travis Barker Joins Machine Gun Kelly in #LockDownSessions to Cover Paramore's Misery Business

As the COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, with the US becoming the leader in number of cases, American celebrities are isolating themselves to survive the pandemic, and some of them are getting creative.

Drummer Travis Barker has joined his pal Machine Gun Kelly(MGK) to cover Paramore's Misery Business from their second studio album ‘Riot!’ during self-isolation.

The two were assisted by bassist Truck Norris and Omer Fedi.

The cover comes within MGK's #LockDownSessions series, as he previously covered Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and KiD CuDi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.