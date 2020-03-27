Netizens Get Emotional Over BTS Tour Postponement Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The BTS boy band from South Korea has, alongside every artist in the world, postponed their North America tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The long-awaited events had been slated to take place from 26 April to 6 June, and new dates have not been announced.
Big Hit postponing, not canceling, the MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 North America dates! This was expected but the fact that they’re planning to honor tickets is such a relief. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/vT5PN2gFP2— Lenika Cruz⁷ (@lenikacruz) March 27, 2020
Twitter users shared emotional reactions of hope, sadness and support.
we’ll see this soon. i promise. #BTSARMY #BTS #btsconcert pic.twitter.com/DFOERX8gZi— 제이드𝑱𝑨𝑫𝑬 (@butterflybun) March 27, 2020
I’m a little disappointed that the concert got postponed but at least it got postponed instead of cancelled. There is at least some hope in the world. #btsconcert— yoinks (@btsxarmy97951) March 27, 2020
Netizens shared colorful pictures from previous BTS shows in anticipation.
Nothing’s more beautiful than a BTS concert ☺️ Stay safe everyone— Dinesh Jayadev (@DineshJayadev) March 26, 2020
The fanbase was afraid of the show cancellations, so the postponement happened to be actual good news.
Man, I worked so hard to get 3 floor tickets. I went thru all 3 days of sale to get those tickets. If they were gonna cancel, I will legit cry. I'm happy they are gonna reschedule & still honor our tickets #btstour— .mpa ♠️⁷ (@BangtanLena) March 27, 2020
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reportedly topped 460,000, according to World Health Organization data. All major public events are cancelled or postponed.
