Netizens Get Emotional Over BTS Tour Postponement Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

All major public events globally have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. New dates for the tour have not been announced, but all tickets remain valid.

The BTS boy band from South Korea has, alongside every artist in the world, postponed their North America tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The long-awaited events had been slated to take place from 26 April to 6 June, and new dates have not been announced.

Big Hit postponing, not canceling, the MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 North America dates! This was expected but the fact that they’re planning to honor tickets is such a relief. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/vT5PN2gFP2 — Lenika Cruz⁷ (@lenikacruz) March 27, 2020

Twitter users shared emotional reactions of hope, sadness and support.

I’m a little disappointed that the concert got postponed but at least it got postponed instead of cancelled. There is at least some hope in the world. #btsconcert — yoinks (@btsxarmy97951) March 27, 2020

​Netizens shared colorful pictures from previous BTS shows in anticipation.

​The fanbase was afraid of the show cancellations, so the postponement happened to be actual good news.

Man, I worked so hard to get 3 floor tickets. I went thru all 3 days of sale to get those tickets. If they were gonna cancel, I will legit cry. I'm happy they are gonna reschedule & still honor our tickets #btstour — .mpa ♠️⁷ (@BangtanLena) March 27, 2020

​The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reportedly topped 460,000, according to World Health Organization data. All major public events are cancelled or postponed.