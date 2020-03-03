BTS's 'ON' Places in Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart

It is the third time now a song written by BTS has got into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, while 'ON', the lead track in the band's new album "Map of the Soul: 7", is also the highest-charting song ever in the history of K-Pop groups.

The song "ON" by the South Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, has grabbed the No 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the weekly chart dated 7 March, Billboard said on Tuesday.

BTS previously earned their position in the top 10 of the Hot 100 with the hits "Boy With Luv" (No 8 on the chart in April 2019), and "Fake Love" (No 10 in June 2018 chart).

ON has charted at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100! It is officially the highest charting kpop song. And that is with no radio plays! My Time and Filter also charted! Congrats @BTS_twt and Army! Keep streaming! #BTS#ON4onHot100 pic.twitter.com/bsxkqYcZVp — LegendsReturn⁷ (@bluegtgirl) March 3, 2020

Following the news, BTS's fans took to social media to congratulate the band, attaching the hashtag #BTSWORLDDOMINATION to their tweets.

A HUGE congratulations to @BTS_twt as #ON charts at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 AND they secure their 👏🏼FOURTH👏🏼 #1 album on the Billboard 200 with #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7! We are together bulletproof.💜#BTSWORLDDOMINATION #ON4onHot100 #MOTS7IsNumberOne #BTS

pic.twitter.com/4EJy79V0Rx — BuzzFeed K-Pop (@BuzzFeedDaebak) March 3, 2020

A fandom raised under the sentence "BUY TRACK SEPARATELY"#BTSWORLDDOMINATION @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/pLChTQKxYV — Ɲєѕѕíє⁷ - ON #4 HOT100 MOTS 7 #1 BB200 (@seesawjk) March 3, 2020

While most fans were thrilled by the results, some felt the No 4 spot was not high enough for their favourite band.

With at least 86,000 downloads, BTS is also celebrating its best sales week for a single song.

"Pure sales stand exactly at 4.5 million units worldwide [...]The grand total? A whopping 5,069,000 equivalent album sales." #BTSWorldDomination pic.twitter.com/n42cntG1ae — aida⁷ 🥂 (@jinpathy) March 2, 2020