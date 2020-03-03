BTS's 'ON' Places in Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart

The song "ON" by the South Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, has grabbed the No 4 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the weekly chart dated 7 March, Billboard said on Tuesday.
The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated March 7, 2020) pic.twitter.com/AcbKxf39ig— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) March 2, 2020
BTS previously earned their position in the top 10 of the Hot 100 with the hits "Boy With Luv" (No 8 on the chart in April 2019), and "Fake Love" (No 10 in June 2018 chart).
ON has charted at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100! It is officially the highest charting kpop song. And that is with no radio plays! My Time and Filter also charted! Congrats @BTS_twt and Army! Keep streaming! #BTS#ON4onHot100 pic.twitter.com/bsxkqYcZVp— LegendsReturn⁷ (@bluegtgirl) March 3, 2020
Following the news, BTS's fans took to social media to congratulate the band, attaching the hashtag #BTSWORLDDOMINATION to their tweets.
A HUGE congratulations to @BTS_twt as #ON charts at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 AND they secure their 👏🏼FOURTH👏🏼 #1 album on the Billboard 200 with #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7! We are together bulletproof.💜#BTSWORLDDOMINATION #ON4onHot100 #MOTS7IsNumberOne #BTS— BuzzFeed K-Pop (@BuzzFeedDaebak) March 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/4EJy79V0Rx
A fandom raised under the sentence "BUY TRACK SEPARATELY"#BTSWORLDDOMINATION @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/pLChTQKxYV— Ɲєѕѕíє⁷ - ON #4 HOT100 MOTS 7 #1 BB200 (@seesawjk) March 3, 2020
While most fans were thrilled by the results, some felt the No 4 spot was not high enough for their favourite band.
Billboard doing the math for ON #BTSWORLDDOMINATION #BillboardRecalculate pic.twitter.com/THJnJ45PyK— QUEEN ⁷ / ARSD 📌 (@jimindasilva) March 2, 2020
With at least 86,000 downloads, BTS is also celebrating its best sales week for a single song.
"Pure sales stand exactly at 4.5 million units worldwide [...]The grand total? A whopping 5,069,000 equivalent album sales." #BTSWorldDomination pic.twitter.com/n42cntG1ae— aida⁷ 🥂 (@jinpathy) March 2, 2020
I’m going to say it.— Forever Bulletproof ⁷ (@Mikrostarss) March 3, 2020
00:00 is the new Magic Shop #BTSWORLDDOMINATION #BTSOnMV pic.twitter.com/owoVNyOkYl
All comments
Show new comments (0)