Fiddle While Rome is Burning: Strip Club in New York City Throws Coronavirus-Themed Party

New York City currently has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus cases in the United States – 4,400. This accounts for almost 30 percent of all cases in the country. The governor of New York has told all residents to stay indoors in order to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

A strip club in New York City has held a coronavirus-themed party with dancers dressed in white spandex outfits and wearing protective masks on their faces. In the photo, uploaded to the Starlets account on Instagram, the strippers posed next to crates of Corona beer and a man in a hazmat suit. "We at Starlets have a fully qualified staff of nurses on hand to ensure you are safe! Party with the team that puts your health & safety always first", read the caption to the post.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Starlets NYC (@starletsofny) 7 Мар 2020 в 4:41 PST

In addition to the photo, the club also posted its own version of the viral Flip the Switch Dance Challenge.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Starlets NYC (@starletsofny) 6 Мар 2020 в 9:58 PST

The party was held two weeks ago, before the club along with other public places in New York were forced to close due to the outbreak of COVID-19. "We must ensure a safe and healthy environment for all, which at the time calls for us to minimise gatherings while maintaining the cleanest environment possible", the club said in a post.

However, it seems that the quarantine won’t hamper the work of the club, as it announced that it would be doing "quarantine and chill" using Instagram’s live stream feature.